Mix Tepache And Bourbon For A Bold, Sweet And Sour Drink

If you're in the market for a new trick to spice up your cocktail life, try bourbon and tepache. Tepache is a type of agua fresca that's been a part of Mexican drink culture since before Christopher Columbus arrived. The word tepache comes from the Nahuatl word for corn, tapiatl, because corn was initially used as the base ingredient. These days, tepache is made from fermented pineapple juice — making it one of the few alcoholic agua frescas around. The pineapple juice is mixed with cloves, cinnamon, and brown sugar for a truly spicy-sweet treat.

The easiest way to mix bourbon and tepache would be to treat it like a mixed drink, the same way you would make a Jack and Coke or a gin and tonic. This will be similar in flavor to a whiskey sour, only now with a tropical twist. Bourbon is sweet with notes of wood spice from the oak. The warm spice of the bourbon is going to pair well with the cinnamon and clove from the tepache. But these spice notes aren't dominant, they act in a supporting role to the sweetness of the pineapple. If you've ever had a whiskey sour, you know how well citrus and bourbon go together.