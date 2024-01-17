Parchment Paper Vs Wax Paper: Which Is Better For Making Fudge?

As delicious as the perfectly made square of fantasy fudge might be, achieving the ideal consistency can be an elusive task for the novice baker. If fudge sticks to the pan you placed it in, those sweet bricks of your dreams may be difficult to retrieve. To save yourself from future disappointment, line your pans with parchment paper. Instead of having to deal with sticky pans, crumbly edges, or ripped sheets of paper, you can easily remove the cooled fudge from the pan, make crisp cuts along your block, and distribute the sweet treat to your friends.

Though frantic moments of kitchen chores may have you thinking the difference between wax and parchment paper for this application is slight, remember that wax paper isn't heat resistant. Pouring a hot mixture of soon-to-be-fudge on top of a waxy sheet can impact the surface of the paper. When heat is involved, use parchment paper, as it will help you lift cooled fudge out of the pan with far less hassle.