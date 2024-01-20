13 Best Sushi Spots In New Jersey, According To A Local

If you don't think of New Jersey as a particularly foodie state, you're quite mistaken — and missing out on some delicious eats. Yes, New Jersey is near mega foodie hubs like Manhattan and Philadelphia but don't count out the Garden State. While New Jersey can be sectored into North Jersey and South Jersey (and, to some, "Central Jersey," though most people disregard its existence), we wanted to take a look at numerous sushi spots across the entire state to determine which ones are truly the best.

Being located on the East Coast means that every tuna roll, sashimi, and crab roll at these sushi restaurants should be fresh, so, as a local, I set out to find the best of the best sushi restaurants in Jersey, with no fake seafood included. I came up with this list through a combination of personal experience living in the state, recommendations from other New Jerseyeans, as well as research online to make sure we conducted a thorough investigation. Large nationwide chains were excluded, so this is a list of pretty local sushi spots in New Jersey that you should check out.