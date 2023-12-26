20 Best Breakfast Spots In South Jersey
When done right, brunch is a religious experience. You're wearing something cozy but cute with an ideal beverage in hand, either an iced latte or a mimosa, and the best breakfast food of your life is about to be put down on your table. Brunch, breakfast, and the morning time meal experience are sacred, and if you've been trying to find the absolute best breakfast spots in South Jersey, we've got quite the lineup for you.
Like with our list of the best restaurants in South Jersey that covered lunch and dinner spots, this piece goes over all things brunch and breakfast (but not South Jersey coffee shops, you can peruse that list too). Whether you're tanning at the Jersey Shore or taking the Patco train from Philly into Jersey to try one of these spots, they're all equally delicious, memorable, and worth your time and money. Here are the best breakfast spots in South Jersey, based on our personal experiences growing up here and wide-ranging research.
Cafe Lift - Haddonfield
Haddonfield has a plethora of food, drink, and shopping options for you to enjoy on a lovely Saturday morning stroll, but before anything, you need to get brunch at Cafe Lift. Located right in the heart of the downtown strip, Cafe Lift features a versatile and delicious menu, with everything from specialty lattes (and sublime matcha), to shakshuka, lemon ricotta pancakes, and solid egg options.
Sadly, you can't make reservations ahead of time, so if you want to beat the rush, we recommend getting there before 10 a.m. on a weekend day. Choose the outdoor seating if you want to people watch, but go for indoor seating if you want trendy aesthetics, lots of greenery, and great photo ops.
(856) 209-5880
144 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033
Turning Point - Multiple locations
While Turning Point does have a lot of locations, we wouldn't consider this place a chain like Panera Bread or Corner Bakery Cafe quite yet, though it is on its way there. As of right now, we think of Turning Point as a special South Jersey gem, so let's let you in on the secret.
The menu here features some top-tier brunch food, including seasonal options rotating with the seasons, various pancakes, french toast, waffles (we recommend the cinnamon roll pancakes), and a ton of egg options. The hot chocolate here is perfect, and other drink options include mugs of coffee as big as your head, hot teas, iced lattes (you can't go wrong with the Iced Campfire Latte), and cold juices.
Multiple locations
Sabrina's Cafe - Collingswood
If you want a charming, ideal spot for breakfast, go to Sabrina's Cafe in Collingswood, New Jersey. While this breakfast restaurant has a few locations in Philly and Pennsylvania, the one in Collingswood is the only one in South Jersey. In the drinks department, you can sample freshly squeezed orange juice, adorable lattes, and flavored lemonades.
You also have multiple types of breakfast options, including protein-packed bowls, challah french toast, breakfast tacos, and an otherworldly breakfast burrito. And if you're there more for brunch rather than breakfast, you can go for more lunch-esque options like burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads. We recommend the Buffalo chicken sandwich and be sure to substitute the Parmesan fries instead of regular fries.
(856) 214-0723
714 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, New Jersey 08108
Blueplate - Mullica Hill
Blueplate is a great local spot in Mullica Hill, and while it does also offer lunch and dinner, the breakfast here really stands out to us. Try what's called a "reverse omelet" with cheese on the outside, or indulge in the ricotta breakfast board with sliced apples, honey, nuts, and jam.
Or, if you want to go a little more vegetable-focused, try out the sweet potato roasted broccoli bowl. When it's warm, you can sit outside and enjoy the weather and your meal, and in colder weather, you can cozy up in one of the booths inside the restaurant.
(856) 478-2112
47 South Main Street, Mullica Hill, New Jersey 08062
Krumbs Cafe - Vineland
Krumbs Cafe in Vineland is making your brunch dreams come true with breakfast being served all day, so if you tend to live a more nocturnal life, you can still enjoy your favorite meal of the day, at, well, pretty much any time of the day. Breakfast sandwiches, fresh avocado toast, and more await you at this comforting cafe.
You can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which feature homemade hot honey poured on top. And if you're bringing some kids with you to participate in the brunch fun, there's a kid's menu, too, with options like Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles and cheesy eggs.
(856) 405-6803
942 S Delsea Drive, Vineland, New Jersey 08360
Milkweed Table + Market - Pitman
If you haven't caught on already, New Jersey has a ton of charming, walkable downtowns for you to explore, and one of our favorites is Pitman. The best brunch spot in Pitman, you ask? Well, it has to be Milkweed Table + Market.
This breakfast spot has multiple gluten-free and vegan options to accommodate all guests, and no matter your dietary restrictions, you'll be able to find something scrumptious on this menu. Indulge in the warm apple donut bites, the black truffle, ricotta, prosciutto and egg toast, or the short rib and cheddar grits for an amazing breakfast.
(856) 956-3043
134 S. Broadway, Pitman, New Jersey 08071
Uncle Bill's Pancake House - Multiple locations
A nostalgic town for many people in South Jersey, Ocean City features more than just fun boardwalk rides and sunny days on the beach. You can get some of the best meals in South Jersey here, particularly for breakfast.
Uncle Bill's Pancake House does serve (duh) the best pancakes you've ever had in your life, but it also has a vast menu with your classic breakfast choices on it like eggs and breakfast meats. With multiple locations in Ocean City, Avalon, Cape May, Stone Harbor, and Wildwood, wherever this summer takes you on the Jersey Shore, hit up Uncle Bill's Pancake House for the breakfast of your dreams. It does the classics right.
Multiple locations
Hooked On Breakfast - Ocean City
Another solid breakfast spot in Ocean City, New Jersey is Hooked On Breakfast. Located on the ever-busy Asbury Avenue, between antique shops, trendy clothes stores, and coffee shops, Hooked On Breakfast is a coveted local haunt serving delicious breakfast food.
With a pretty gigantic menu including breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, farm fresh eggs, and so many sides that you'll wonder if you should just order five and call it a day, Hooked On Breakfast has it all. Don't forget to try out a South Jersey classic, too: scrapple.
(609) 938-9285
916 Asbury Ave, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226
Sunset Pier - Sea Isle City
You can reach this fantastic breakfast spot by car, bike, or even boat. Sunset Pier in Sea Isle City down the shore is a scenic brunch option that is definitely worth traveling to. You can't go wrong with the Texas-style french toast, one of the omelets, or Pat's Famous "JYD" sandwich with pork roll, scrapple, bacon, egg, and cheese on a Kaiser roll.
We recommend that you sit outside on the deck to catch the most beautiful views. Save this spot for a sunny day to really soak in the salty air and excellent food.
(609) 263-5200
86th and The Bay, Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243
Key West Cafe - Wildwood
Before spending a long day on the beach or walking the boardwalk, first have some breakfast at the Key West Cafe in Wildwood, New Jersey. A local favorite, the Key West Cafe has a vibrant mural on the outside wall. Inside, you'll find a humongous menu awaiting you.
Featured on the menu are favorite items like the Philly cheesesteak omelet, coconut and chocolate chip hot cakes, and the Mexican egg wrap with a spicy kick. And don't forget to check out the rotating specials, either.
(609) 522-5006
44701 Pacific Ave, Wildwood, New Jersey 08260
Isabel's Bakery & Cafe - Avalon
If you're in the beach town of Avalon, our favorite breakfast spot to hit up there is called Isabel's Bakery & Cafe. While this spot is a hybrid of a bakery and cafe and doesn't quite feature the extensive breakfast options you may be used to. It's about quality, not quantity, here.
Delicious homemade bread options like sun-dried tomato bread, pastries like gourmet cinnamon rolls and sticky buns, and breakfast sandwiches like the pesto manifesto (pesto, egg, and provolone cheese on a croissant) are all options that await you. Check out Isabel's Bakery & Cafe whether you're looking to sit outside, or if you need your breakfast to-go.
(609) 967-5776
2285 Dune Drive, Avalon, New Jersey 08202
Dead End Bakehouse - Ocean City
Everyone knows that the best bagels come from the Northeast, specifically New York and New Jersey. And there are tons of amazing bagel shops on the Jersey Shore. In South Jersey, we thought we'd highlight one of our absolute favorite bagel breakfast places, called Dead End Bakehouse in Ocean City.
Located on quite literally a dead end, Dead End Bakehouse has a fun feature wall with a light-up neon sign inside, as well as a few tables to sit at outside. What really shines here, though, are the delicious bagels. They are made daily from scratch, and along with a wide variety of them, there are also many toppings to choose from, including specialty cream cheeses and different breakfast sandwich choices.
(609) 814-2130
1050 Bay Ave, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226
Sharky's Bagels - Blackwood
Another top-tier bagel place in South Jersey you should stop by for breakfast is the legendary Sharky's Bagels in Blackwood. If quintessential bagel shops are your happy place, you'll be right at home here.
Enjoy fresh and homemade favorites like jalapeno cheddar bagels with cold cream cheese, toasted Swiss cheese bagels, and every other standard (and out-of-the-box) bagel type you could think of. The bagel shop always posts when it's closed for holidays and special events on Facebook, so it can't hurt to double-check the page before popping by.
(856) 302-6745
4 Somerdale Rd Unit 8, Blackwood, New Jersey 08012
Under The Moon Cafe - Multiple locations
We're over the moon about Under The Moon Cafe in South Jersey, and if you're anywhere near one of their locations, it's essential you stop by. There's one location in Bordentown and another in Lambertville. Aside from brunch, the restaurant also does catering and weddings, so if you're truly enamored with the brunch options, you could get them catered for your next big event.
For your typical brunch outing, though, menu options we recommend include the breakfast empanadas, the quiche of the day, and the steak & eggs. Complete any of those options with a side of bacon, of course.
Multiple locations
Amy's Omelette House - Burlington
Craving a blast from the past in the form of breakfast? Then you totally need to stop by Amy's Omelette House in South Jersey (there are a few locations that you can choose from).
Known for its great omelets, Amy's also has plenty of other choices for the egg-averse folks. Various pancake, french toast, and waffle options are available, though we recommend either the blueberry crumb cakes, spicy cakes (pancakes), or the cinnamon almond french toast. Top it all off with a side of potato pancakes and you're good to go.
Multiple locations
Comfort Cafe & Bistro - Quinton
If you're in Quinton, New Jersey, Comfort Cafe & Bistro is a must-try spot. While the coffees here are excellent and you should definitely try them if you're craving a cup of joe, it's the comfort food served here that we want to dive into.
Fresh breakfast sandwiches, plenty of brunch options, warm scones and pastries, and so much more await you here. The menu changes up a lot, so you can feel free to come here anytime and there will likely be something new for you to try.
https://www.comfortcafequinton.com/
(856) 350-6562
97 Quinton Marlboro Rd., Quinton, New Jersey 08079
Mia's Cafe - Mays Landing
Another wonderful Jersey Shore spot, Mia's Cafe in Mays Landing certainly makes a memorable and delicious brunch splash in our book. One look at its Facebook page, and you will get a chance to see photos of all the mouthwatering food options available there.
We delight in the chicken and waffles (with a side of watermelon), the warm French toast with fresh fruit, and the poached eggs with a side of breakfast potatoes. You can't go wrong with any of the options here.
(609) 245-2399
6019 Main Street, Mays Landing, New Jersey 08330
The Cubby Hole - Moorestown
The Cubby Hole is a local legend in historic Moorestown, and after being there ourselves, we just had to include it on this list. What looks like a historic house has been converted into a charming brunch spot, complete with sunny yellow paint and an entrance sign that you'll need to post a picture of.
The food and coffee are just as amazing as the vibes. For brunch, you can get any seasonal items, paninis and sandwiches, french toast varieties, a breakfast wrap, or our favorite, the pancakes. And don't forget the cozy flavored latte.
(856) 234-4372
37 E. Main St. Moorestown, New Jersey 08057
Smithville Bakery - Smithville
People's favorite to go to when visiting Smithville, the Smithville Bakery is iconic. But don't let the name fool you — there is plenty more than just baked goods here. Though, we will note that the baked goods are spectacular, and shouldn't be missed out on.
Consistently posting its current specials on Facebook, Smithville Bakery often provides choices like pumpkin stuffed french toast and the sweet Italian sausage benedict. Dine in or take your order to go and walk around the charming town.
Smithville Bakery Facebook page
(609) 652-6471
3 North New York Road, Smithville, New Jersey 08205
George's Place - Cape May
A modern, fun brunch place, George's Place in Cape May offers plenty of seating in a trendy brunch place complete with an a la carte menu, tiramisu waffles, and limoncello french toast. Perfect whether you're already in Cape May or you're in a beach town nearby, George's Place is absolutely worth traveling to.
While everything here is a masterpiece, the omelet section of the menu is quite extensive, featuring multiple kinds of omelets to choose from. Just don't forget the side of potatoes or scrapple.
(609) 600-2941
315 Ocean Street, Cape May, New Jersey 08204
Our methodology
We picked the best breakfast spots in South Jersey based on our personal experiences being from the area and traveling around it, as well as from recommendations from other South Jersey locations. We also conducted a lot of research to make sure we covered as much of the overall area as possible.