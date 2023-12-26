20 Best Breakfast Spots In South Jersey

When done right, brunch is a religious experience. You're wearing something cozy but cute with an ideal beverage in hand, either an iced latte or a mimosa, and the best breakfast food of your life is about to be put down on your table. Brunch, breakfast, and the morning time meal experience are sacred, and if you've been trying to find the absolute best breakfast spots in South Jersey, we've got quite the lineup for you.

Like with our list of the best restaurants in South Jersey that covered lunch and dinner spots, this piece goes over all things brunch and breakfast (but not South Jersey coffee shops, you can peruse that list too). Whether you're tanning at the Jersey Shore or taking the Patco train from Philly into Jersey to try one of these spots, they're all equally delicious, memorable, and worth your time and money. Here are the best breakfast spots in South Jersey, based on our personal experiences growing up here and wide-ranging research.