Lemon Is The Key Ingredient To Keep Pesto Looking Vibrant

Lemon juice also brightens up the taste of your pesto without drastically altering its flavor. Just 2 teaspoons of this citrus not only keep it looking fresh and green, but it also cuts through the rich taste of the parmesan and pine nuts, balancing the overall experience for your mouth.

Lemon is not for everyone and if you aren't a fan of the taste of lemon in your pesto but don't want it to turn colors, you can blanch your green herby leaves. This added step will make your mint, basil, and any other herb greener, but be prepared for a less flavorful pesto. Using this technique can reduce the beautiful pungent, spicy, sweet, and minty nature of these herbs.

If you make too much pesto, using this lemon trick also allows you to store it in the fridge for up to a week before the color starts to turn. You can also freeze your pesto if you want to keep it for future use.