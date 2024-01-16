Bake Frozen Pizza With Burrata For A More Luxurious Bite

We get it: Not every night calls for fresh dishes made from scratch, and the convenience of a frozen pizza is a simple answer when you're looking for a meal to set easily on the kitchen table. Yet just because you're cooking something out of a package doesn't mean you can't add a bit of pizazz. Plopping a cheesy, creamy ball of burrata onto your store-bought pizza can transform a "meh" meal into bites that are followed by murmurs of "Oh yes." The ingredient inclusion couldn't be easier, and with little effort, you can serve up slices of pizza that can maintain the reputation of your culinary prowess.

Timing is everything when it comes to crowning frozen pizza with burrata balls, however. To protect the texture of the decadent cheese, add burrata to the top of your pizza just before the pizza is nearly ready to be taken out of the oven to slice and serve. In a few minutes, the creamy cheese will settle into your meal, and you may not even recognize the frozen pizza you had originally set eyes upon.