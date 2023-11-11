The Ideal Condiments To Elevate A Slice Of New York-Style Pizza

It's always tricky to wade into the topic of pizza, especially New York's iconic style of pie. People are passionate and opinionated about the thin, imminently foldable slices that can be found at pizzerias across the five boroughs. So, there are probably more than a few voices crying out that it is a foul dishonor to put any sort of condiment on a slice. Sheath your criticisms, as we're not talking about a cup of ranch or a few healthy dashes of hot sauce, though we're not knocking those either. For NY-style pizza, the best condiments are more traditional: parmesan, red pepper flakes, oregano, and maybe a little garlic powder.

While there may be some blowback from authentic pizza purists, there is no denying New York style is Italian in its heritage and flavors. It's also an exercise in austerity; this is not pizza loaded high with copious meats and veggies or a canvas for flavor fusion. New Yorkers hold a plain cheese slice in high regard and will occasionally entertain some pepperoni, sausage, a bit of onion, or some mushrooms. It's fitting then that the best condiments for New York-style pizza are common Italian ingredients that accentuate and elevate the pizza without obscuring its inherent beauty.

There's nothing gimmicky or flashy about these stalwart pizza toppings, but they're classics for a reason. Yes, some chains have hitched their wagons to signature condiments, such as Papa John's garlic sauce, but parmesan, red pepper, oregano, and garlic powder are ubiquitous at pizza parlors for a reason.