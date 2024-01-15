Easy Parmesan Crisps Are The Crunchy Treat To Upgrade Your Cheese Board

When building a charcuterie or cheese board for tonight's dinner party, consider the texture of the items you plan to place into bowls and arrange on top of serving trays. The smoother, luxurious ingredients you set out for your guests to snack on can benefit from a bit of added crunch, and Parmesan crisps are an easy way to offer variation for snacking. The crunchy, salty chips made from savory Parmesan cheese add an instant pop to cheese spreads.

Not only can these bite-sized pieces of crispy Parmesan be enjoyed straight off a platter, but the chips themselves can serve as vehicles for spreads and toppings. Crunchy Parmesan crisps can easily be dipped into bowls of hummus, homemade guacamole, or creamy spinach dip, and the crisps themselves can be crowned with layers of prosciutto, bacon bits, olive tapenade, peach jam, and decadent swashes of brie. Culinary pairings open up to your guests once you have placed these crisps on the grazing table.