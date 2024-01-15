Why So Many Strawberries Come From One Town In India

When you think about Indian food, a few things probably come to the top of your mind. There's the tandoori chicken and the samosas, then there's the dahl, the aloo chaat, and, of course, the naan and paratha you dip into it all. But there's one simple fruit that seems to slip even the best of our minds, despite India being home to what many claim is some of the very best of its kind available: strawberries.

In Mahabaleshwar, a charming hill station in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, a state in India's western peninsular region, an ideal, natural climate for growing strawberries exists, allowing farmers to grow big, bright, sweet, tart, and juicy strawberries completely organically. Every December through February, locals as far as Mumbai venture out of the city and travel 4,500 feet up into the Western Ghats to get to the site of the strawberry farms while the berries are in peak season.

There, guests can take guided tours through the fields and even indulge in picking a few for themselves to take home and give to friends. Even though most of India's strawberries come from the region, the farms themselves are a sight to see — if not for the quaint towns and lush tropical landscapes, for the strawberry cream, a dessert made from freshly whipped cream, strawberry icecream, and Mahabaleshwar strawberry purée layered between slices of sweet, bright red berries.