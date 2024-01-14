If You Want More Veggies In Your Lasagna, Spinach Is The Easy Answer

From the heart-warming comfort that a good lasagna exudes to the indulgence that spills out through the cheesy layers, this Italian classic always makes for a satisfying meal. It has just about everything — juicy meat, tender pasta, ooey-gooey cheese, and a luscious, flavorful sauce. Perhaps for some, the only missing thing is some veggies for a pop of color, deeper flavors, and extra fiber. There are plenty to choose from if you're in the mood for vegetables, but we think spinach makes a pretty perfect addition.

This leafy green boasts an earthy, mildly sweet taste with a slightly bitter undertone — a good contrast to the other rich ingredients of lasagna. It does nothing to diminish the flavors, however. On the contrary, the spinach only helps to complement the tanginess of the tomato sauce and the cheese as well as diversifying the overall profile. Each forkful rewards you with a wide range of flavors and colors, from deeply savory meat and an intensely cheesy sauce to the spinach's refreshing vegetal hints.

Moreover, adding spinach to your lasagna also comes with health benefits. The vegetable is well-known for being rich in iron as well as other crucial minerals and vitamins K and A, according to Medical News Today. It may also contribute to healthy blood cells, bones, and skin. And spinach is also high in fiber and water, both of which are great for improving the digestive system.