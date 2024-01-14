If You Want More Veggies In Your Lasagna, Spinach Is The Easy Answer
From the heart-warming comfort that a good lasagna exudes to the indulgence that spills out through the cheesy layers, this Italian classic always makes for a satisfying meal. It has just about everything — juicy meat, tender pasta, ooey-gooey cheese, and a luscious, flavorful sauce. Perhaps for some, the only missing thing is some veggies for a pop of color, deeper flavors, and extra fiber. There are plenty to choose from if you're in the mood for vegetables, but we think spinach makes a pretty perfect addition.
This leafy green boasts an earthy, mildly sweet taste with a slightly bitter undertone — a good contrast to the other rich ingredients of lasagna. It does nothing to diminish the flavors, however. On the contrary, the spinach only helps to complement the tanginess of the tomato sauce and the cheese as well as diversifying the overall profile. Each forkful rewards you with a wide range of flavors and colors, from deeply savory meat and an intensely cheesy sauce to the spinach's refreshing vegetal hints.
Moreover, adding spinach to your lasagna also comes with health benefits. The vegetable is well-known for being rich in iron as well as other crucial minerals and vitamins K and A, according to Medical News Today. It may also contribute to healthy blood cells, bones, and skin. And spinach is also high in fiber and water, both of which are great for improving the digestive system.
How to add spinach to your lasagna
As mentioned above, spinach has a high amount of water, which could turn your lasagna soggy during the baking process unless the veggie is cooked beforehand. This is why it's important to give spinach a quick saute in the pan before putting it in the lasagna. While you're at it, take the opportunity to incorporate some aromatics like garlic and shallots with a bit of butter for a more enhanced flavor. Once done, press the cooked spinach over a strainer to make sure all the liquid is removed before you put it into the baking dish.
With the addition of spinach comes the potential for other ingredients as well. Ricotta cheese, as always, is a match made in heaven with this leafy green. You can also blend spinach with other cheeses, eggs, herbs, and some spices for a deliciously creamy spread — a tasty touch that will enrich both the flavors and textures of the dish. Then, you could add other ingredients like mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, or caramelized onions for an even more diverse taste and to really up those nutrients. If you want an even more special twist, swap out the tomato sauce for a white sauce like bechamel or Alfredo for a creamy white lasagna that really rings the changes.