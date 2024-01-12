Use Up Leftover Prime Rib In Your Favorite Stir-Fry

Prime rib is a decadent cut of beef that's usually quite pricey, and is sometimes hard to find at your local grocery store or butcher. For those reasons, the tender cut is typically reserved for special celebrations like the holidays, but you might feel inclined to make it on a whim. It's delicious when cooked for a couple of hours with fresh herbs and paired with sides like mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.

However, prime rib can be sold in rather large pieces, so if you have leftovers and don't want to eat them in their current form (again), consider incorporating them into a stir-fry. As a refresher, stir-frying involves cooking ingredients in a small amount of oil for a short period of time at a high temperature. The tender meat complements an array of veggies like carrots, peppers, and mushrooms plus other leftovers like rice from that takeout order, so there are no limitations on what kind of stir-fry you can make with the ingredient.

However, the essential first step is knowing how to reheat the meat so it doesn't turn out tough and dry. There are different ways to reheat prime rib, but to match the technique of stir-frying, it's best to also heat it quickly over a high temperature so you don't have to pull out multiple pans or preheat the oven.