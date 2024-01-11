The Crucial Reason You Should Never Use An Oven With A Broken Door

While some parts of an oven may seem more pivotal than others, the reality is that each piece is crucial to this kitchen appliance's overall performance and safety. This is particularly true for the oven door, which might be assumed as less critical by some. If your oven door is broken or even has a small crack, do not use the oven as usual. That seemingly minor issue can quickly escalate into a major problem, with the glass pane completely shattering and causing a safety hazard.

Most oven doors are fitted with tempered glass, a type of glass that is treated to withstand high heat. This treatment makes the glass stronger than regular glass and enables it to endure the typical stress and temperatures of kitchen use. While durable, tempered glass is not indestructible. It's designed to handle heat and stress under normal conditions, but when there's existing damage, such as a small crack, its integrity is compromised.

When an oven is used with such a damaged door, the risks escalate as the appliance heats up. Tempered glass is designed to handle expansion due to heat, but a pre-existing crack disrupts this capability. As the glass expands with heat, a crack can lead to a complete shattering of the door. This kind of breakage is not just a messy inconvenience; it poses serious safety hazards. The broken glass pieces are dangerous, and the sudden breaking of the oven door can be startling and potentially lead to injury.