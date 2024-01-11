The Crucial Reason You Should Never Use An Oven With A Broken Door
While some parts of an oven may seem more pivotal than others, the reality is that each piece is crucial to this kitchen appliance's overall performance and safety. This is particularly true for the oven door, which might be assumed as less critical by some. If your oven door is broken or even has a small crack, do not use the oven as usual. That seemingly minor issue can quickly escalate into a major problem, with the glass pane completely shattering and causing a safety hazard.
Most oven doors are fitted with tempered glass, a type of glass that is treated to withstand high heat. This treatment makes the glass stronger than regular glass and enables it to endure the typical stress and temperatures of kitchen use. While durable, tempered glass is not indestructible. It's designed to handle heat and stress under normal conditions, but when there's existing damage, such as a small crack, its integrity is compromised.
When an oven is used with such a damaged door, the risks escalate as the appliance heats up. Tempered glass is designed to handle expansion due to heat, but a pre-existing crack disrupts this capability. As the glass expands with heat, a crack can lead to a complete shattering of the door. This kind of breakage is not just a messy inconvenience; it poses serious safety hazards. The broken glass pieces are dangerous, and the sudden breaking of the oven door can be startling and potentially lead to injury.
How to avoid a broken oven door in the first place
To prevent your oven glass door from cracking or breaking in the first place, there are a few simple and practical steps you can take. Firstly, never close the oven door if the racks inside are not fully inserted. This may seem like a minor oversight, but partially protruding oven racks can obstruct the door, causing undue pressure on the glass when it's closed. Another helpful habit is to avoid slamming the oven door. A forceful closure can create significant stress on the glass, weakening its structure over time and eventually leading to breakage. Also, after baking, let the oven cool completely before cleaning it (especially the glass surfaces) to avoid thermal shock, which can result in cracks or breakage.
Similarly, avoid hitting the glass door with utensils or placing heavy items on the glass surface of the oven door. The glass, although sturdy, is not designed to bear heavy weight, and doing so can lead to immediate damage or weaken the glass over time. While following these precautions can significantly reduce the risk of damaging your oven door, there's always the possibility of unforeseen accidents or wear and tear over time. If you discover that your oven door is broken or cracked, the best course of action is to replace the damaged door or the entire oven, if necessary, as soon as possible. Until then, refrain from using the oven to ensure safety.