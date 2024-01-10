Brûléed Bananas Make For A Decadent Addition To Your Oatmeal

Fresh slices of banana make a delicious oatmeal topping, infusing your breakfast with a dose of potassium and a mildly sweet flavor. But if you want to turn these fruits into a truly decadent oatmeal addition, try them brûléed instead. The brûlée process is just a fancy way to describe broiling or torching the fruits, which caramelizes their natural sugars. To really cement that sweet flavor, however, they're typically topped with an additional sprinkle of sugar beforehand too.

Not only does torching your bananas enhance their sweetness, it also adds deliciously toasted, nutty flavors, along with a golden-brown color to their tops. Yet as sophisticated as this upgraded fruit is, it's also deceptively quick and easy to whip up. You can make brûléed bananas on an average weekday morning in a matter of minutes — and when tossed in a bowl of oatmeal, you won't necessarily need any extra sweet additions like honey or maple syrup. Plus, the caramelized part of the bananas will form a slightly hard crust (just like the top of a crème brûlée), which will contrast beautifully with your soft, mushy oats.