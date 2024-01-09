Cook Turkey Bones In Butter To Create Rich, Flavorful Liquid Gold

During the holiday season, chances are you're going to end up with some leftover turkey on your hands. Maybe you're busy brainstorming recipe ideas for using all that meat, but you can put those turkey bones to good use, too. All it takes is a little butter and about a half hour.

For a savory spread that can suit a kaleidoscope of recipes, slow-cook your turkey bones in butter on the stove and turn 'em into turkey bone butter. As they saute, the turkey bones release their meaty flavor into the butterfat, and also release collagen, creating a richer body that's perfect for melting or spreading. The result is a mouth-watering golden mixture that can add a flavorful boost to your stuffing or the roux for your gravy. This tip isn't just Thanksgiving-related, either. Turkey is a richer alternative to chicken if you're looking to keep dinnertime fresh year-round, and a zero-waste kitchen never goes out of season.

To do it, sauté your cleaned turkey bones in some butter on the stove for 30 minutes to an hour. Opt for unsalted butter here so you can control the salt content to suit your taste. As the bones simmer, skim off any solid bits that rise to the surface of the melted butter. Once it's finished, remove the bones and pass the liquid butter through a fine mesh strainer, then transfer it to an airtight container to cool and solidify. It'll keep in the fridge for up to a week.