Give Guacamole A Tangy Blast Of Citrus With Grapefruit

Guacamole has become an anytime type of food. It is as welcome topping off a burger or slathered onto a sandwich as it is served alongside a fresh pile of tortilla chips, and it comes in many variations, from guacamole with tomatillo and queso fresco to colorful pomegranate guacamole. One way you may not have considered amping up your guacamole, however, is by adding more fruit — and we don't mean lime or even lemon. To create a truly refreshing twist on traditional guacamole, we recommend adding a different tangy ingredient: grapefruit.

It is not news to anyone that avocado pairs well with acidic ingredients like citrus. Avocado and lime are foundational foods in many cuisines and are paired together more often than not. We suggest adding grapefruit for similar reasons to lime: The acidity of the fruit cuts through the richness of the avocado, bringing balance to the flavor profile of the guacamole and allowing your palate to appreciate both the creaminess and the tartness without one overwhelming the other. What grapefruit offers beyond this, however, is additional astringency (which some may find pleasantly bracing) as well as a slightly sweeter taste. In addition, the ruby color of the grapefruit flesh, if added in chunks, provides an aesthetically pleasing pop when serving.