Upgrade Basic Muffin Mix With Fresh Strawberries And Basil

Plain, slightly sweet muffins are the perfect rainy day dessert. They lack the ornamentation of cupcakes and the regalness of scones. Yet, the comforting, buttery taste makes you wonder why you don't bake them more often. Put that box of basic muffin mix to use by upgrading it with strawberries and basil.

After fishing a box of muffin mix out of the pantry, the obvious choice may be to fill it with chocolate chips or dried cranberries. However, strawberries and basil bring a unique upgrade to the muffins, taking them from a casual post-dinner snack to an elegant dessert for guests. As chunks of juicy strawberries bleed their sweetness into the muffin, each bite is punctuated with the refreshing earthiness of basil. A flowery spring or summer day in the form of a dessert, strawberry and basil muffins are a delicious cross between sweet and savory.

The two ingredients take muffins to the next level in a few short steps. Cut strawberries into small pieces and tear the basil into tiny scraps to maintain their bright flavor. Add the strawberries and basil together into the already-mixed batter, and stir until they're evenly spread throughout the batter. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 F or until a toothpick comes out clean.