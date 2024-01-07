Ice Cubes Are The Secret To Making Bare Pizza That's Not Terribly Dry

For too long, we've grown accustomed to pizzas laden with hot, delicious sauce. However, bare pizzas have risen in popularity, and for good reason. The sauceless pies give space for other flavors to shine through. Yet, if you've ever made your own bare pizza at home, it's not exactly restaurant-quality. That's probably because there's one crucial ingredient missing: ice cubes.

Sauce and pizza are seemingly inseparable, not only due to the former's robust flavor, but because it gives the baked dough a moist feel. Otherwise, it'd end up like a pita that's been left in the oven for too long. However, sauce isn't necessary for a hydrated pie when ice cubes can serve that same purpose. Without the layer of cheese and sauce to protect your delicate dough from the high temperatures, the pizza will inevitably dry out.

A few ice cubes will give the dough a steady stream of moisture while stopping it from browning under the heat. Scatter a handful of ice cubes onto the dough, avoiding the crust. With their weight, the ice cubes will keep the dough from rising along with the crust. Once baked, the center should be sufficiently wet, ready for a sprinkle of cheese or drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.