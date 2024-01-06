Baste Chicken With Beer And Herbs For A Flavorful Dish

Beer and chicken are a match made in heaven, and we don't just mean eating the two together at a sports bar. The beverage is often a top choice for battering poultry as well as fish and other fried foods. To get the most flavor out of your chicken, baste it with beer and a few herbs.

Whether you fry chicken strips or onion rings, beer is an integral ingredient for the batter. Via its carbonation, it delivers a light, airy quality to fried foods that makes the experience of eating them so much better. Why not carry over those benefits and more when roasting or grilling chicken? A slightly more elegant take on beer-can chicken, the ale-infused poultry is kept moist and cool from the basting and also takes on the malty flavor of beer.

Create a marinade by mixing beer with olive oil and adding in a few herbs and spices. You don't need to be a beer enthusiast to know that no brew is created equally. However, they tend to lean a little sweet, so ground the basting liquid with earthy herbs, such as oregano, rosemary, or sage.