For Bite-Sized Hasselback Potatoes, Use Baby Spuds

The distinctive appearance of Hasselback potatoes makes them a striking addition to a dinner party. However, bite-sized versions — made with baby spuds — are super-cute, cook faster, and taste sublime whether tossed in seasoned butter, smothered in cheese, or served unadorned but audibly crisp.

Mini Hasselbacks feature all of the best bits of regular-sized Hasselback potatoes, such as a crispy, golden skin with craggy edges, a yummy fluffy center, and an impressive-looking fanned-out appearance. However, Hasselbacks made with baby spuds, such as fingerling potatoes or new potatoes, have a higher ratio of crunchy exterior to fluffy middle, simply because of their smaller size. This makes them the perfect choice for diners who crave carbs that come with a satisfying crunch. Plusm they're the ideal side for children with smaller appetites and for those living a low-carb lifestyle because they can still enjoy the features of this scrumptious potato dish in a smaller portion.

The diminutive size of baby taters also means that they cook through faster than larger Hasselback potatoes. Indeed, some recipes for full-sized Hasselbacks call for parboiling or braising the potatoes first before oven-baking them to kick start the cooking process. This technique isn't necessary if you're using mini spuds because they cook through swiftly with a rapid blast in a hot oven (though it can be a useful move if you want to prep your potatoes in advance before crisping them up at speed in the air fryer before serving).