The Tip For Ensuring Extra-Flavorful Garlic Knots That Won't Burn

A long-time takeout favorite, garlic knots are an easy and satisfying kitchen project, and you don't need too many tips to make them incredibly flavorful. Yes, you can make cheesy garlic knots, and of course, you want to have some good marinara for dipping. But garlic, butter, herbs, and a sprinkling of parmesan are all they really need to be delicious. That being said, with so few ingredients carrying the whole thing, you've got to be careful not to mess things up. You want to really taste that garlic and rich melty butter, not have it disappear into an overwhelming mass of dough. And nothing will dull and ruin the flavor of garlic knots like burning them. That's why you should turn to a tip that upends the conventional garlic knot process and add your garlic butter mixture at the end of cooking instead of brushing it on to start.

Tossing your garlic butter with the knots after they've been baked helps preserve the fresh garlic flavor. Garlic knots can cook for 20 minutes or more depending on the size, and garlic butter brushed on to start will dull in flavor during that time. The small chopped pieces of garlic butter are also very prone to burning, just think how quickly garlic browns in the heat of a pan. Burnt garlic has a very off-putting acrid flavor and none of the potent bite that normally makes it so good. Overcooked garlic is a recipe for bad knots.