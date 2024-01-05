For Chilled Drinks In A Flash, Get Onboard With The Sous Vide Method

The easiest way to chill your drinks is by simply placing them in the fridge, but it's definitely not the fastest method. If you've just bought a case of beer or a bottle of wine and you're hoping to serve them as quickly as possible, there's a neat little hack you can use if you have a sous vide immersion circulator.

Sous vide is a method of cooking food. So, why are we suggesting you cool your drinks with it? Well, a sous vide machine doesn't have a cooling element, but it is able to circulate water. So, if you add some water and ice to the machine and set it to its lowest possible temperature, it will move that cold water around. Suddenly, the 20 minutes it would have taken for your alcohol to reach drinking temperature turns into five minutes. With standing water, the bottle forms a layer of warm water around it as heat transfers between the two. That's going to slow the cooling process down significantly. By circulating the water, you prevent that layer from forming, which speeds the whole process up substantially.