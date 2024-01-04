Easily Add Veggies And Some Spice To Your Stew With Kimchi

Korean cuisine has a special kimchi stew called kimchi-jigae, and Tasting Table recipe developer Rika Hoffman has their own version. Made from anchovies and kelp, the broth is deeply savory and umami. It later takes on an intensity with the flavoring of kimchi and other condiments such as hot pepper flakes, gochujang, soy sauce, etc. The toppings often include tofu, Korean radish, mushrooms, and pork belly with some scallions and sesame seeds for garnish.

That said, you can add kimchi to various other types of stews as well. Even when it's not the main ingredient, kimchi still has its own stunning way of shining and elevating the dish. Another amazing Korean stew that fares marvelously with kimchi is kongbiji jjigae — a creamy stew with a soybean base. Adding kimchi gives it a contrasting vibrancy that cuts right through all that deep umami richness. Other bean stews such as white beans, kidney beans, and black beans would also work. Playing into the tangy, hearty flavor profile, a tomato stew could benefit greatly from having kimchi and its tangy, spicy notes in the mix.

For those who can't seem to get enough of spicy food, consider combining kimchi with another beloved spicy food–curry. As all the fragrant, complex ingredients come together in one steamy hot pot, it's not just your taste buds that will get a treat. You'll adore the gorgeous scent pervading the kitchen as well.