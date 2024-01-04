The Pros And Cons Of Using Boxed Olive Oil Over Bottled

Boxed olive oil (also called "bag-in-box" olive oil) is quite rare to find on grocery stores shelves compared to the typical bottled kind. Despite its strange look, olive oil stored in boxes has some impressive benefits, such as a longer shelf life and a friendlier environmental footprint.

Boxing liquids is not a new concept: It's been around since the 1980s, with it first being offered for fruit juices and wine. Inside the cardboard box, there's a bag or tube which holds the olive oil. This connects to a tap, which dispenses the oil when opened. Besides holding a greater volume of olive oil, what's great about this setup is that the bag inside is airtight. Unlike the typical tinted glass bottles, which allow air to rush in when uncapped, the bag in the box collapses as you dispense the oil, keeping air infiltration minimal. Because of this, the oil doesn't oxidize and degrade as quickly, which makes boxed olive oil a great choice for those who like buying their cooking oil in bulk. In fact, a study from the University of Ioannina found that boxed olive oil retains its quality for over 120 days, compared to just 80 days in tin-plated steel containers.

And, because boxed olive oil is in a container made of cardboard, it's very lightweight. Manufacturers can ship a lot more olive oil per trip than with glass bottles. That not only saves money, but also reduces the carbon footprint of olive oil production and shipping.