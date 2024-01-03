Apple Cider Vinegar Helps Bring Out All The Savory Flavors In Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes can bring back a lot of nostalgia. It's hard not to love that thick meat filling, held loosely together by a sugary sauce and layered onto a hamburger bun. For many, they represent the most pleasant way to eat ground beef; however, as your palate matures, that sweetness can become overwhelming. If that's the case, you may want to consider adding some apple cider vinegar to the sauce. This acidic ingredient definitely brings a tang, but it's also an equalizer: It tempers the sugary taste of the sauced meat, giving your sloppy Joe an adult upgrade that the kids will still like.

The sauce for sloppy Joes, at its most basic, uses ketchup or tomato sauce, brown sugar, mustard, and garlic. From there, it is a canvas waiting for you to create a flavor profile your mouth will enjoy. Enter the apple cider vinegar. It is exceptionally tart to the taste buds, and will certainly make your mouth pucker if you feel inclined to down a shot. It is also wonderful for tenderizing meat while adding a pop of bright flavor. That said, a little goes a long way, so be careful not to be too liberal or heavy-handed when adding it in.