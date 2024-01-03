What To Consider Before Adding Bourbon To Vinaigrettes

Vinaigrette, a rather simple but immensely flavorful condiment made from oil and vinegar, has come a long way from its basic roots. Today, there are many exciting ways to kick it up a notch — one of which is to add bourbon into the mix. Known for its smoky, vanilla, honey, and oak flavors, this liquor can elevate the complexity of your dishes to the next level. There are certain considerations that you have to take when you make and use bourbon vinaigrette, though.

Since it's the centerpiece of the vinaigrette, the bourbon you pick will play a critical role in developing its flavor profile. You don't have to go for something expensive; lower-shelf bourbons are fine. The key is to pick a bourbon with strong vanilla and caramel flavors, which pair better with the tangy base of the vinaigrette. Look for wheated bourbons that use wheat instead of barley in their mash, like Maker's Mark (we don't recommend Jack Daniel's). Once you've picked out your bourbon of choice, add a tablespoon or two of bourbon into a sweet vinaigrette, like a honey-maple vinaigrette. Bourbon works best when there's a good amount of sugar present, as the liquor's warm and herbal notes can help balance out the sweetness. One last thing to keep in mind: Since you're not cooking the vinaigrette, the alcohol content remains intact and will be at its full strength. A couple of tablespoons won't leave you feeling tipsy, but it might not be the most family-friendly condiment!