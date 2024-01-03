Dominican Spaghetti Vs Italian: What's The Difference?

Pasta is a nomadic dish — first with noodle-like foods emerging in China, then spreading to Italy and beyond. Few types of doughy strands became quite as popular as spaghetti. After all, it's likely the type that comes to mind when pasta's mentioned. It's no surprise spaghetti is enjoyed far and wide, with many renditions across continents. The noodle variety is used in Japanese cuisine, and crafted into tasty dishes in Peru. And spaghetti is a part of Caribbean cuisine frequently enjoyed in the Dominican Republic.

The noodles were first brought to the island by Italian immigrants in the 19th century. However, it's the opening of a factory in the Dominican Republic that popularized spaghetti into a national classic. Esteemed for its affordability, a variety of renditions arose, each with its own distinct spin. Backed by such a rich history, it's no surprise the food is so different from its Italian predecessor. Let's dive into the details.