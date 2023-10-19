When Preparing Traditional Puerto Rican Food, Embrace Savory Sofrito

Many cuisines reach for a consistent aromatic base to build flavor. In Chinese cooking, it's a trio of garlic, ginger, and green onion fried over high heat. Or French chefs build a mirepoix from carrots, onions, and celery. Yet, the most geographically widespread aromatic combination is sofrito.

Originating in Spain, the paste comprised of peppers, garlic, herbs, and tomatoes exists in distinct renditions across Latin America. Puerto Rico has its own version, too — crafted with unique additions like extra-aromatic culantro and the sweet-tasting ají dulce. When blended with onions, garlic, cilantro, bell peppers, and oftentimes tomatoes, it forms a wondrously aromatic base. Savory, herbal, and with an earthy pungency, Puerto Rican recipes won't be the same without it. Plus, it's easy to craft the paste in bulk and then freeze, making it seamless to integrate — and you'll often want to add a small spoonful. Let's dive into how to utilize sofrito when cooking.