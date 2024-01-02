A Splash Of Water Is Key For Smoothly Blended Avocado Sauce

Creating a silky, smoothly blended avocado sauce might seem straightforward, but did you know adding a secret ingredient can make all the difference? And that secret ingredient is water. This might surprise you, but adding just a splash of water is key for your next batch of cohesive and smoothly blended avocado sauce.

A common issue we face when blending avocadoes is the blender's blades struggling with the thick, creamy chunks. At first, it may seem that this chunky mixture may never become that smooth, creamy sauce you're yearning for. "When you're blending the avocado mixture, you may need to add a little bit more water if your blender is having trouble," Miriam Hahn, a Tasting Table recipe developer, explains. A splash of water helps to thin the avocado mixture just enough, allowing the blender blades to move freely and create a uniform, creamy texture without challenging lumps.

The technique is simple yet effective. For example, when making guacamole, it's common to add lemon or lime juice for the same purpose: Flavor the condiment and smooth out the texture.