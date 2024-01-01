Pagoda Restaurant Serves Up Chinese Cuisine In North Pole, Alaska

When you think of North Pole, Alaska, your mind might go to Santa Claus and his elves or frigid temperatures. While the small city is known for its year-round Christmas decorations and it's certainly cold up there, it also has several popular eateries for its residents and tourists. Every town needs a Chinese eatery, and Pagoda Restaurant is North Pole's place to satisfy your craving for dishes like egg rolls, wonton soup, orange chicken, and lo mein.

Pagoda Restaurant has been operating since it opened in March 1990. When you walk inside, you'll find decor you might expect at an eat-in Chinese restaurant like red paper lanterns hanging from the ceilings, tables lined with red tablecloths, and wall art depicting Chinese landscapes. The restaurant is popular with locals and tourists alike, and was even featured in a 2009 episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" hosted by Guy Fieri. In the episode, Fieri talked with its owner Benny Lin (who has appeared on the show many other times to showcase his other restaurants) and tried dishes like walnut shrimp in a creamy sauce. The restaurant has also won local awards like the Daily News-Miner Readers Choice Award in 2021.