Flageolet Are The Creamy French Beans You Should Know

Beans are the one food source that most people can embrace. They are equal parts nutritious, substantial, and affordable. They can sit in your pantry for long periods. They complement meat dishes but are also a hardy source of protein for vegetarians and vegans. And they are so flexible! Add them to your soups, your salads, or as a stand-alone one-pot meal. You can even make delicious sauces and dips with them.

In the U.S., we tend to stick to a handful of varieties: kidney, Navy, or white beans. On occasion, we might use chickpeas in our recipes. All of that makes for a fairly blasé take on classic dishes like chili or stew.

That's why we'd love to introduce you to something new to add to your pantry: flageolet beans. These are typically used in French dishes. While they resemble lima beans, they are more akin to Navy or white beans with some important differences. These flavor nuances will open up opportunities to upscale your bean dishes so you can dazzle your guests. Simplicity never tasted so good as it does with flageolet beans.