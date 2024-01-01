Marlow, The Marshmallow Dessert Beloved By 1920s Silent Screen Icon Clara Bow

For movie buffs and historians, Clara Bow's name will forever be cemented as the physical embodiment of the Roaring Twenties. Her "it girl" magnetism effortlessly controlled the focus of a film, while her liberated lifestyle drew intrigue from audiences. The namesake of the "it girl" title, a 1927 silent film called "It," catapulted Bow into further success, which helped land her a recipe contribution in Photoplay magazine. Called "chartreuse chicken," the recipe was described as "a dish with lots of 'IT,'" and readers were told to "try it on the boy-friend."

Bow's feature — along with the recipe — was an obvious hit with fans, as she had several more recipes published in Photoplay. In 1933, Bow contributed a dessert to the magazine, which was a marshmallow dish called marlow. Derived from the word marshmallow, marlow is a variation on ice cream, as it involves whipping heavy cream and combining it with melted marshmallows.

To create Bow's vanilla marlow, you'll need marshmallows, milk, vanilla, and whipping cream. After heating the milk and marshmallows together, you'll add everything else in. Once everything has been mixed and cooled, pour it into trays and freeze it.