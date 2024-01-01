Mai Tai Cocktail Vs Mi-To: What's The Difference?

Mai Tai and Mi-To may sound very similar, but in the world of cocktails they couldn't be much more different. Names are a tricky thing when it comes to drinks, as there can be a lot of different ways to order the same thing, and small adjustments to ingredients can create something entirely new. Want a martini? You'll have to get way more specific considering all the variations. Want to try gin in your daiquiri instead of rum? Sorry, that's called a gimlet now. So you could be forgiven for thinking that Mi-To is some quirky type of Mai Tai, or that one evolved from the other, but in both taste and origins, the two drinks are oceans apart.

The Mai Tai was born in the United States, an invented pastiche of tropical drinking, although that doesn't make it any less tasty. The Mi-To is one of the oldest cocktails we have, dating all the way back to Italy in the mid-19th century, and giving rise to a whole group of drinks that became more famous than their progenitor. The Mai Tai is sweet, spiced, and tart, while the Mi-To is simple and bitter. In fact, given the tiki drink's unique ingredients, you might not even be able to order a Mai Tai in the type of bar where you'd order a Mi-To. But the one thing they have in common is that they are both classics, and they are both worth knowing and experiencing.