Trader Joe's Bacalhau Tartlettes Are Based On A Classic Portuguese Fish Dish

Speaking of Pasteis de Nata, the iconic grocer says its bacalhau tartlettes are made by the same supplier of its Portuguese custard tarts, so if you've ever tried those, expect the same authentic flavors. Custard tarts, or pasteis de nata, are also an integral part of Portuguese cuisine, so we think this is almost like a fusion of the two traditional dishes.

The cod-filled tarts also come frozen, so you'll need to preheat your oven and cook at 375 degrees Fahrenheit before you take a bite. Trader Joe's recommends serving them with fresh lemon wedges, just like those traditional fritters that might have inspired these frozen treats. Pair them with a glass of chilled wine to kick off a meal or to serve at your next cocktail party.

The Portuguese bacalhau tartlettes come in a 9.3-ounce box for $4.99 plus taxes where applicable. A suggested serving size is four pieces, which contains 340 calories, 20 grams of fat, 85 milligrams of cholesterol, and 410 milligrams of sodium. And in case you have any allergies, the buttery cod-filled tarts contain milk, egg, and wheat. If you want to try the tarts, Trader Joe's recommends checking out your closest location for updated availability and pricing.