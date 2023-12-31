Transform Instant Ramen Into A Veggie-Packed Meal With Bagged Broccoli Slaw

For folks short on budget, instant ramen can be a lifesaver. It's a warm, comforting, and filling meal anyone can make in a pinch. Thanks to the provided flavor packet, it's also pretty tasty, if scant in essential nutrients.

However, it's easy to make it into a more nutritious bowl. There are inexpensive ways to spruce up instant ramen, such as topping it with crispy baked tofu to give it a protein boost. A bag of pre-cut produce like broccoli slaw also makes a great addition. Not only is the slaw a great source of nutrients, but the carrot sticks and broccoli florets also add a nice crunch as you slurp the noodles. While the taste of the veggies may be too subtle to make a big difference in the soup's flavor, they infuse some much-needed freshness into the dish.

Adding broccoli slaw doesn't require much work since the vegetables already come pre-cut. Prepare the instant ramen as you typically would: Let the water and powdered soup base boil, then add the dried noodles. Follow it with the broccoli slaw and let the veggies cook. Finding the right timing might take practice; broccoli and carrots take some time to cook and soften. You also don't want the noodles to become soggy from over-boiling. Ingredients like sliced cabbage can be added before serving since it cooks more quickly.