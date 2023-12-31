What's The Difference Between Russian And American Pancakes?

Few battered creations offer the comforting appeal of pancakes. Crafted with a relatively simple combination of ingredients, and heated on a pan, the food yields a delectably doughy result without the hassles of baking. No surprise pancake-like renditions are found around the world, from Jewish potato latkes to Korean hotteoks and French crepes.

In the U.S., we're most familiar with the classic American pancake, crafted fluffy and sweet for a delicious breakfast. Yet, while dependably delicious, it's just the tip of the iceberg of the pancake world. Take Russian-style pancakes; the expansive country's cuisine packs in a large variety of types.

There's the thin blini, cheese-based syrniki, and thicker olyadi — all delicious but incredibly different creations. As a result, distinguishing between Russian pancakes and the American classic really showcases the expansive breadth of the griddled dish. No matter the variety, there's some culinary inspiration to be found. So let's dive into the details of the two varying pancake cultures.