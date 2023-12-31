A Mix Of Bourbon And Gravy Makes An Unlikely Shot You Won't Forget

Struggling to think of ways to use that leftover gravy from your holiday meals? How about turning it into a bourbon shot? No, really. Edmund's Oast restaurant in Charleston, North Carolina created this unusual shot combination back in 2015 and it is as simple as equal parts hot gravy and your favorite bourbon. Before you turn your nose up at the thought, remember that some of the best bourbon and food pairings consist of salty, savory foods. The subtle sweetness and slight bready flavor of bourbon contrast the salty, fatty, gravy in a surprisingly nice way.

This isn't a shot for the faint of heart. In terms of texture, it seems to teeter a line between a liquid Jello shot and a cement mixer. The co-owner of Edmund's Oast shared with Eater that the inspiration for this shot came as a precursor for Thanksgiving meals, almost like a way to prepare your stomach for what's to come. Whether you take this shot out of genuine curiosity for the flavor or as a way to prank your family, you may be surprised to find this shot isn't as strange as you might imagine it to be. That's especially true if you happen to be a major gravy lover.