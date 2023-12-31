Kuappi In Finland Is One Of The Smallest Restaurants In The World

In Finland, Kuappi is a testament to the idea that size is not the sole measure of greatness. In a world where extravagant, beautiful dining spaces often take center stage, Kuappi's small footprint has become its unique selling point. The restaurant's commitment to creating an intimate atmosphere, coupled with its culinary prowess, has earned it a place among the smallest restaurants in the world.

Surrounded by water, Iisalmi is a vibrant village in the heart of Savoia. Nestled in the harbor of Iisalmi, Kuappi occupies a quaint wooden cabin. No, the restaurant isn't a charming trinket shop or a whimsical birdhouse; it's an official Guinness World Record holder. The entire venue is just 86 square feet, with a dining area barely exceeding half that. A single table for two, adorned with checkered linens and warm lighting, sits center stage, inviting diners into a shared, intimate dining experience. Beyond the dining room, a compact kitchen and a miniature bathroom complete the quirky footprint. And still on brand, guests can expect a full bar despite the small size. However, to fit in the cabin, the alcohol is kept in (what else?) mini bottles. The menu, while concise, is a testament to Finnish finesse, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients transformed into heartwarming dishes that include fresh seafood and a staple bread with mushroom sauce. However, due to the size of Kuappi, the food comes from the nearby restaurant, Olutmestari.