Give Meringue A Caffeine Kick With Espresso

Making espresso-flavored meringues is almost as easy as making a plain meringue. After you've whipped together eggs and sugar until they're light and airy, just mix in some espresso powder. To make sure that the espresso powder is evenly distributed in the mix, carefully fold it into the meringue, then whisk for a few minutes until well-incorporated. If you want a stronger coffee flavor and aroma, you can also add a few drops of coffee extract in with the espresso powder.

If you're a coffee purist and don't like the idea of using instant coffee, don't worry — espresso powder isn't like instant espresso. It's simply brewed espresso that's been dehydrated. When you add it to your meringue, you'll get the same strong taste and aroma as a fresh shot of espresso, but it won't change the meringue's consistency by introducing excess liquid. Dry powder will give you far more consistent results.

As for ratios, one shot of espresso is equal to about a teaspoon of powder. Depending on how intense you want the flavor to be, you can add between one to two teaspoons of espresso to your meringue. Start with one shot, and if you want a stronger coffee taste, you can double the amount in a later batch. It's also notable that espresso powder can provide a burst of flavor to cakes, cookies, and other recipes that could be thrown off by extra liquid.