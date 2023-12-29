Add Vodka To The Mix When Making Beer Battered Fish For A Bold Taste Explosion

As with normal beer batter, the alcohol cooks away during the frying process. But, the trick to creating the ultimate fried fish is making sure the mouth-watering crispy compounds don't cook away, too. For starters, keep your beer capped until the moment when you're ready to use it. This will prevent those crucial carbonated bubbles from escaping, making sure they all end up in your batter.

On the note of vodka, do not go gentle into that good night. In his fish fry batter, Triple-Michelin-starred chef Heston Blumenthal uses equal parts vodka and beer — and a shot or two isn't going to cut it. Per his cookbook "In Search of Perfection," 1 ¼ cups of both vodka and beer per 1 ½ pounds of fish is ideal. Stir the boozy duo with the usual dry ingredients in your batter, then dredge your filets in it before frying them in oil. (Chef Blumenthal also combines his batter ingredients in a CO2 canister for extra aeration, but who's counting?)

Don't waste your top-shelf Grey Goose on this recipe, as most of it is going to be cooked off, but in general, it isn't a good idea to cook with a vodka you wouldn't consider drinking. (Leave the paint thinner stuff for thinning paint.) This pro tip isn't just for fish and chips, either. A slug of vodka can elevate any beer batter, from fried mushrooms to fried eggplant.