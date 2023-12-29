Make Vermouth The Star Of Your Drink With Simple Fresh Additions

Vermouth is far more than just the side character in a Negroni or winter Boulevardier cocktail recipe. Over ice with some fresh herbs, it's the ultimate low-abv cocktail with a complex and dimensional profile. If transitioning from a Dry January into a Damp February or just looking to switch things up, look no further than this humble ingredient.

Vermouth is technically a type of fortified wine like sherry or port. In fortification, the grape-based wine is spiked with grape-based brandy, which increases the alcohol content (15 to 22%) and adds richness. Then, the fusion is macerated with a variety of botanicals and spices that differ from brand to brand. As in any type of mixology, knowing your ingredients is crucial to creating a balanced cocktail, and whether you use dry (white) or sweet (red) vermouth will make a huge difference. Long story short, the two are not interchangeable.

Dry vermouth (5% sugar) presents a crisp, floral, slightly tart profile. It's a crucial ingredient in strong, mature cocktails like the Dry Martini, Django Reinhardt, and El Presidente. Conversely, sweet vermouth (15% sugar) is a medium-bodied, herbal, slightly spiced sipper comparable to a less-rich amaro.

If you're into working with craft spirits, then the world of vermouth is your terrain. However you build your low-alc cocktail, make vermouth the star of the drink by playing to its characteristics and layers of flavor. We've rounded up a few pairing ideas to help fortify your brainstorm (pun intended).