Top Mashed Potatoes With Mushroom Stew For A Hearty Bite

Creamy mashed potatoes make for a delicious side dish paired with nearly anything from fried chicken to grilled steaks. You might like to spruce up your mashed spuds by topping them with crunchy fried garlic slices, crispy bacon pieces, or shredded cheese for more flavor and texture. There are also ingredients you can add to mashed potatoes to turn them from a side dish into a complete meal, like hearty mushroom stew for an umami-packed, vegan-friendly meal.

If you've never made a stew with flavorful fungi, we have an original recipe for hearty mushroom stew from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn. In this stew, Hahn uses a combination of dried porcini, cremini, and button mushrooms with vegetables like green beans and carrots. "The combination of the mushrooms and vegetables in this stew is very satisfying and filling," says Hahn.

The stew is full of flavor from herbs like thyme and spices like paprika and black pepper, and nutrient-rich from those many green vegetables. All of those ingredients will balance the creamy and rich ingredients in mashed potatoes like heavy cream, butter, and cheese. And you can also skip those dairy-rich ingredients in your potatoes if you want to keep the meal vegan-friendly.