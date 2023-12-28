Corn Tea Is A Popular Drink In South Korea That's Super Simple To Make
If you're searching for a warm and simple yet comforting brew to make at home, Korean roasted corn tea, known as oksoosoo cha or oksusu cha, is a delightful choice. Instead of using tea leaves to make this brew, you'd use roasted corn kernels. If this baffles you, note that across East Asia, it is common to find tea made with ingredients other than tea leaves, such as roasted black soybean, rice, or barley tea.
Korean roasted corn tea stands out with its pleasant, mild, and slightly nutty flavor. If you're a fan of corn, you're going to love this beverage. It's a light, soothing drink that pairs well with any meal and can be enjoyed on its own. Imagine sipping this tea on a crisp morning or relaxing with a cup on a serene weekend afternoon. This tea is also naturally un-caffeinated, so you don't have to worry about it keeping you up at night. Whether enjoyed hot during the wintertime or cold on hot summer days, roasted corn tea will delight you with a refreshing and distinct taste. And, it's so easy to make at home.
Make Korean roasted corn tea with just two ingredients
Making Korean roasted corn tea at home is surprisingly straightforward, and you only need two ingredients: roasted corn kernels and water. Cut corn kernels from a cob and dry roast them in a frying pan until they're aromatic and golden brown with a little blackening all over. You can also buy pre-roasted corn kernels in Asian supermarkets. Then, boil the water in a saucepan or pot and add the roasted corn kernels. Let them steep in simmering water for about 20 minutes to fully extract all the toasty, nutty corn flavors.
Lastly, strain the brew and enjoy the hot, warm, or chilled tea; whatever suits your mood and the weather best. Feel free to add a little sugar or honey to the corn tea for those with a sweet tooth. During the summertime, make extra and refrigerate it in a pitcher to serve any time you need to quench your thirst.
This simple tea is wonderful on its own, but you can also have it after a hearty dinner or enjoy it with Korean dishes like kimchi fried rice or spicy tofu stews. Easy to prepare and adapt, Korean roasted corn tea is a refreshing and delightful discovery for anyone looking to add a new tea to their home-brewed beverage repertoire.