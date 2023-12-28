Corn Tea Is A Popular Drink In South Korea That's Super Simple To Make

Making Korean roasted corn tea at home is surprisingly straightforward, and you only need two ingredients: roasted corn kernels and water. Cut corn kernels from a cob and dry roast them in a frying pan until they're aromatic and golden brown with a little blackening all over. You can also buy pre-roasted corn kernels in Asian supermarkets. Then, boil the water in a saucepan or pot and add the roasted corn kernels. Let them steep in simmering water for about 20 minutes to fully extract all the toasty, nutty corn flavors.

Lastly, strain the brew and enjoy the hot, warm, or chilled tea; whatever suits your mood and the weather best. Feel free to add a little sugar or honey to the corn tea for those with a sweet tooth. During the summertime, make extra and refrigerate it in a pitcher to serve any time you need to quench your thirst.

This simple tea is wonderful on its own, but you can also have it after a hearty dinner or enjoy it with Korean dishes like kimchi fried rice or spicy tofu stews. Easy to prepare and adapt, Korean roasted corn tea is a refreshing and delightful discovery for anyone looking to add a new tea to their home-brewed beverage repertoire.