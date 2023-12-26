Tangy Ingredients Are The Key For A Perfectly Balanced Salmon Steak Salad

A king among fish, salmon is widely eaten and loved. Its sturdy texture and appetizing taste allow it to be prepared in vastly different ways from other fish. Roasting and air-frying salmon to enjoy on its own is great, but it's the perfect ingredient for bulking up salads. To make the most out of your salmon salad, pair it with tangy ingredients.

Salmon is on the delicate side, with undertones of buttery richness that make it palatable to almost everyone. Compared to its seafood counterparts like mackerel, tuna, or sardines, salmon doesn't have an overtly "fishy" flavor. Its mildness allows it to be paired with bold, tangy salad ingredients. Enduring the strong taste of oily sardines and a red wine vinegar dressing is too much for even the most adventurous foodie.

Though salmon can also be oily, its milder flavor allows it to taste like almost anything you want it to be. Play up its sweetness with a glaze to balance out tangy goat cheese or simplify salmon with a few herbs to allow pickled red onions to shine. Salmon's tender versatility gives you the freedom to experiment with salad ingredients in a way that not many proteins are able to.