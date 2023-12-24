Yellow Rock Sugar Is The Lesser-Known Ingredient Your Pho Needs

Vietnamese cuisine draws a great deal of inspiration from China. As such, every Vietnamese chef strives to represent all five essential flavors: sweetness, bitterness, sourness, spiciness, and savoriness — also known as "ngũ vị" or "the five tastes." Phở is no exception to this rule, and it's precisely because of this balance that the dish is so incredibly delicious.

If you look closely, you'll notice that all the ingredients in a bowl of phở — including the broth, noodles, meat, condiments, and fresh herbs — contribute to these five essential tastes. But let's focus on just one of these five flavors for today: sweetness. In phở, sweetness comes from natural sugars in aromatics like caramelized onions and shallots. Additionally, the broth gets a touch of sweetness from simmering meaty bones and marrow in the pot, known in Vietnamese as "ngọt thịt" or "meaty sweetness."

This sweetness, which is considered by the Vietnamese to be different from sugary sweetness, arises from the complex sugars and sweet-tasting organic compounds in the cow's muscles, per a 2011 study published in the Asian Journal of Animal and Veterinary Advances. But at this stage, the broth is only subtly sweet. To amp up the flavor, good old sugar crystals are added. While many Western recipes use refined sugar, authentic phở uses a special type called yellow rock sugar — and that's what sets the "traditional" phở apart from all others.