Bricks Are The Key To Cooking Tsukune Without A Yakitori Grill

There's no need to construct a standalone brick grill; it can be difficult to find a spot to fire up. So instead, get the embers burning hot in a traditional grill, and then stack bricks atop such a vessel. For a single grilled batch of meatballs, two or three pairs of bricks should be sufficient to fit the required amount.

The cooking process is finicky; it's important to turn your tsukune constantly and baste with a sauce (if you're using one). Ascertaining the exact cooking duration can be tricky, but once there's enough smoke from dripping juices to coat the meatballs with flavor your tsukune should be ready to eat. To ease the cooking process, many choose to pre-boil or steam the chicken meat to doneness beforehand.

Once hot off the grill, select an ideal sauce to accompany your tsukune. The traditional choice is tare, with its sweet and thick consistency. However, other tasty options can include Japanese mayonnaise or a sprinkle of shichimi togarashi for some spice. The dish is rife with variations, which is a large part of its appeal.