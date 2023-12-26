Do Wine Bottles Actually Need To Be Rotated In Long-Term Storage?

If you are over the age of 21, odds are that you have, at some point in time, received a bottle of wine as a gift. Around the holidays, gifted wine can pile up faster than one can drink it, resulting in the beginnings of a long-term wine collection. Storing wine over time requires several precautions to keep it at its very best. However, while you may have heard that turning wine bottles is one of these requirements, this is not at all necessary to protect the quality and condition of your wine.

The idea of rotating wine bottles while they are being stored has to do with the idea of sediment. Sediment forms in wine for many reasons, but the most common cause of sediment as wine ages is the formation of tartaric acid crystals over time. Some people believe that by spinning the bottles on occasion, you will prevent sediment from forming. What this is really doing, however, is simply mixing the sediment into the wine so that it is less noticeable, rather than preventing or eliminating it in any way.