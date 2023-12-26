Cut Eggs Into Ribbons For An Easy Addition To Your Favorite Dishes

Eggs have boundless capabilities for culinary and nutritional enrichment. Packed full of protein, fat, and nutrients, eggs have long been a favorite breakfast ingredient to fuel our day, a rich thickening agent for pasta sauces and soup, and a binding and rising agent for cakes, cookies, croquettes, and meatballs. Egg ribbons are yet another way to enjoy them, offering a novel shape and aesthetic to upgrade your favorite dishes. Similar to the trendy spiralized zoodles or carrots, egg ribbons have many applications, from pasta substitutes to salad toppers. However, their noodle-like appearance, rich flavor, and chewy yet fluffy texture are much more satisfying and substantial than ribboned vegetables. Plus, their airy fluff will absorb sauces and seasonings beautifully.

Despite the dainty name, egg ribbons are super-easy to make, requiring no fancy equipment. You'll fashion egg ribbons out of a crepe-thin circular egg omelet. Simply scramble one or two eggs in a separate bowl before pouring them into a heated, lightly oiled pan or skillet, tilting it to create an even egg coating over the entire surface. After two minutes over medium heat, the thin omelet should easily slide out of the pan and onto a cutting board. Once the omelet is cool enough to handle, roll it up and begin chopping the thin spherical roll width-wise into quarter or eighth-inch rounds. You can fully or partially unfurl the rounds into fettuccine-shaped egg noodles or cut them in half for a more bite-sized length.