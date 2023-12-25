For The Most Flavorful Garlic Bread, Use Softened Over Melted Butter
Who doesn't love a good slice of garlic bread complete with crispy edges and a buttery, garlicky center? When making garlic bread, we commonly brush seasoned, melted butter or olive oil onto it before we toast it. Here's a fresh approach for the most flavorful garlic bread: Use softened over melted butter. What's the reason for this? Well, softened butter carries seasoning and minced garlic evenly, ensuring each bite of your garlic bread is as flavorful as the last. Take a cue from the pre-made garlic bread found in grocery stores, which often feature a generous layer of seasoned softened butter, hinting at this preferred softened over melted butter method.
Softened butter's advantages extend beyond just flavor. It avoids the common pitfalls of melted butter: making the bread too soggy or unevenly soaked. When spread evenly over the bread, the softened butter, rich with seasonings and garlic, gradually melts as it bakes. This results in a perfectly toasted exterior while maintaining a moist, flavorful interior. The butter infuses the bread in a controlled manner, allowing for a delightful combination of textures — crispy on the outside and sumptuously soft on the inside.
This method is about achieving the right balance of flavors and perfecting the garlic bread's texture. So, the next time you set out to make this beloved side dish, consider the softened butter approach for a noticeably superior result. The process is straightforward, so let's dive right in.
How to craft the most flavorful garlic bread at home
To make flavorful garlic bread, first remove unsalted butter from the refrigerator and let it soften on the counter. To make the process go faster, cut the butter into cubes. While it softens, slice the bread (be it a fresh French baguette, flatbread, or a ciabatta loaf) to your desired thickness. Once the butter is softened and pliable, mix it with minced garlic, herbs like cilantro or parsley, and the seasonings of your choice. For a pop of umami, mix in miso and MSG. Then, spread this buttery mixture over your sliced bread. If desired, top with a sprinkle of parmesan or a layer of mozzarella cheese.
Place buttered slices of bread on a parchment-lined baking sheet and pop it into the oven. Toast until the bread has crispy edges and all of the butter and cheese have melted beautifully. Once done, serve the garlic bread warm, then relish the most flavorful garlic bread ever.