Do Hot Chocolate Makers Actually Make A Better Cup Of Cocoa?

One of the best parts of cold, wintery weather is the chance to snuggle up with cozy beverages, and the most popular of all (according to a YouGov poll) is hot cocoa. There are many styles of hot chocolate to indulge in, from spicy Mexican-style hot chocolate laced with cinnamon to thick, nearly pudding-like European drinking chocolate to easy-to-make powdered mixes. One thing every style has in common is that the beverage needs to be warmed and stirred. Small appliance makers have jumped on the hot cocoa bandwagon with a variety of devices that deliver your cup of cocoa warm and mixed — but is cocoa made this way actually any better than cocoa made on the stove?

Hot chocolate makers are essentially electric warming pitchers that have a stirring gadget at the bottom, mixing and heating your cocoa ingredients so you don't have to. Additionally, the pitchers can froth and warm plain milk. A few models also have adjustable heat selections, so you could mix with or without heat if you just want froth.