Rice Ball Molds Make Homemade Chocolate Truffles A Breeze

The rice ball mold tucked away in your kitchen drawer might become your newest hack to help you make your next batch of truffles. In case you don't have one already, a rice ball mold is made of one or more compartments into which you place your ingredients, give it a good shake, and the mold shapes them into balls. Though the plastic contraptions were originally designed for balling up bits of rice, using the device to shake up and roll truffles can reduce the time it takes to form each piece by hand. Suddenly, setting out to make a homemade recipe of orange-cardamon chocolate truffles seems a whole lot easier.

The satisfying process of shaking up a rice ball mold to form several perfectly shaped truffles at once can be a game changer in the kitchen. No longer do you have to eyeball each sphere or spend hours rolling pieces and approximating dimension and size. Simply fill each empty compartment in the rice mold with your truffle mixture and shake energetically until round balls form. After opening the lid, you'll be amazed at how easy it was to get such a pretty result.