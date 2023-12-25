Rice Ball Molds Make Homemade Chocolate Truffles A Breeze
The rice ball mold tucked away in your kitchen drawer might become your newest hack to help you make your next batch of truffles. In case you don't have one already, a rice ball mold is made of one or more compartments into which you place your ingredients, give it a good shake, and the mold shapes them into balls. Though the plastic contraptions were originally designed for balling up bits of rice, using the device to shake up and roll truffles can reduce the time it takes to form each piece by hand. Suddenly, setting out to make a homemade recipe of orange-cardamon chocolate truffles seems a whole lot easier.
The satisfying process of shaking up a rice ball mold to form several perfectly shaped truffles at once can be a game changer in the kitchen. No longer do you have to eyeball each sphere or spend hours rolling pieces and approximating dimension and size. Simply fill each empty compartment in the rice mold with your truffle mixture and shake energetically until round balls form. After opening the lid, you'll be amazed at how easy it was to get such a pretty result.
Sweet culinary efficiency
Use an appropriately-sized scooper to place an equal amount of truffle mixture into each compartment, and you'll have similarly-sized bites to enjoy later on. This efficient approach can also be used to make smoked orange rum balls, Kentucky bourbon balls, or fondant spheres that you can use to decorate baked treats. If you're topping your round creations with dustings of cinnamon, cocoa powder, desiccated coconut, or powdered sugar, consider shaking the rice mold inside of a plastic bag to reduce clean-up after your culinary project is complete.
Your next batch of truffles is sure to be an aesthetic marvel, and you may be tempted to share your hack on your social feeds to inspire your friends to follow suit. In fact, with truffle-making made this easy, you might be gifting batches of assorted truffles and experimenting with recipes such as dark chocolate raspberry cheesecake, two-ingredient Oreo truffles, and Manhattan truffles with regularity.